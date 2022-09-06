Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Brain Inflammation (Part 1 of 2) How, Why & The Role of Stress
Courtney Snyder MD
Sep 06, 2022
Inflammation is a contributing factor in most brain-related symptoms. In this episode I'll talk about how inflammation occurs, what causes this and what symptoms can look like in both the body and the brain. I'll discuss Charles Darwin, who appeared to have both physical ailments and brain-related symptoms.

Included in this episode:

01:15  Definitions

05:15  Case example: Charles Darwin

14:47  Inflammation at the cellular level

19:04  The impacts of mast cells

22:32  The role of the hormonal stress response

