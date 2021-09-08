Candida, Carb Craving & Brain Related Symptoms

In this episode, I discuss what candida overgrowth actually is, what symptoms, from physical to brain related (brain fog, fatigue, depression, anxiety, inattention and more), why it occurs, how it is diagnosed and treated, why some people can have difficulties moving past yeast overgrowth and how this can be addressed.

Subscribe to my newsletter (or learn more about root causes to brain symptoms)— https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

Please consider rating or reviewing, liking or commenting, if you'd like to help me get this information out into the world. You can engage at:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/courtneysnydermd/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/holistic_psychiatry/?hl=enI

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8JF5homBrN3D38OEZlzxig

__________________________

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

--- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney604/message