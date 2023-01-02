"Chronic Healing" - A Conversation with Dirk Nielandt

In this episode, I share my conversation with Dirk Nielandt of Belgium. Dirk's story is a story of empowerment, resilience and possibility - a story that anyone with a chronic health condition - autoimmune, psychiatric, cardiovascular, or cancer - can benefit from. With warmth and wisdom, Dirk shares valuable insights, tools and lifestyle changes, which appear to have halted an otherwise progressive neurological condition (primary progressive multiple sclerosis). And, he shares the unexpected gifts and meaning that he continues to discover on his journey.

Resources reference:

"The Wahls Protocol," by Terry Wahls, MD

Gabor Mate, MD, who has written numerous books

"Radical Remission" "Radical Hope," by Kelly A. Turner, PhD

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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