College Student Mental Health Issues: Consider Mold Toxicity

I start this episode with briefly discussing the startling statistics about student mental health and the stories our culture tells for why students are receiving more psychiatric diagnoses and even dropping out of college. Mainly, I will focus on the rarely considered - but, I will argue - very common root cause to mental health issues in college students - mold toxicity from dorms. I will explain how physiologically someone can go to college thriving and having great hope for the future to living in a dorm with mold (seen or unseen) and then go on to become diagnosed with depression, anxiety, ADHD or even bipolar disorder...or simply loose motivation and energy for school and drop out. In addition to discussing other potential symptoms, I will mention how one can acquire testing for mold toxicity without seeing a physician and what treatment for mold toxicity can look like.

