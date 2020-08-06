Holistic Psychiatry
College Student Mental Health Issues: Consider Mold Toxicity
Courtney Snyder MD
Aug 06, 2020
I start this episode with briefly discussing the startling statistics about student mental health and the stories our culture tells for why students are receiving more psychiatric diagnoses and even dropping out of college. Mainly, I will focus on the rarely considered -  but, I will argue - very common root cause to mental health issues in college students - mold toxicity from dorms. I will explain how physiologically someone can go to college thriving and having great hope for the future to living in a dorm with mold (seen or unseen) and then go on to become diagnosed with depression, anxiety, ADHD or even bipolar disorder...or simply loose motivation and energy for school and drop out.  In addition to discussing other potential symptoms, I will mention how one can acquire testing for mold toxicity without seeing a physician and what treatment for mold toxicity can look like. 

To learn more about mold toxicity - https://www.courtneysnydermd.com/blog/mold-toxicity-depression-anxiety-fatigue-brain-fog-inattention

or about mast cell activation (mentioned in the podcast) - https://www.courtneysnydermd.com/blog/mast-cell-activation-inflammation-in-brain-disorders-how-to-calm-things-down

https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
