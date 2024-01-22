Compulsive Caregiving, Overfunctioning, Codependency & Nice Guy/Good Girl Syndrome

If you don’t identify with one of the labels in the title, you likely know someone who does. As with all labels, however, they don’t completely define us. Those of us who have these patterns are not the same, nor struggle to the same extent. Still, this psychological construct has been repeatedly recognized in the mental health field. Perhaps because it is so common, you won’t find it included as a condition or personality disorder in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Health Disorders). Nonetheless, this way of being in the world can be painful and stressful. At the very least, these tendencies can keep us from enjoying the full potential of our lives.

In this episode, I discuss:

Overlapping definitions from attachment theory, family systems theory and 12-step programs Common early experiences Cultural messages Suspected genetic variants Difficulties with boundaries Communication style Common behaviors Common emotions Education and resources Parenting our inner child

