Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Compulsive Caregiving, Overfunctioning, Codependency & Nice Guy/Good Girl Syndrome
0:00
-15:12

Compulsive Caregiving, Overfunctioning, Codependency & Nice Guy/Good Girl Syndrome

Roots, Common Traits & Healing From Invisible Sources of Chronic Stress
Courtney Snyder MD
Jan 22, 2024
Share
Transcript

If you don’t identify with one of the labels in the title, you likely know someone who does. As with all labels, however, they don’t completely define us. Those of us who have these patterns are not the same, nor struggle to the same extent.  Still, this psychological construct has been repeatedly recognized in the mental health field. Perhaps because it is so common, you won’t find it included as a condition or personality disorder in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Health Disorders).  Nonetheless, this way of being in the world can be painful and stressful. At the very least, these tendencies can keep us from enjoying the full potential of our lives. 

In this episode, I discuss:

  1. Overlapping definitions from attachment theory, family systems theory and 12-step programs

  2. Common early experiences

  3. Cultural messages

  4. Suspected genetic variants

  5. Difficulties with boundaries

  6. Communication style

  7. Common behaviors

  8. Common emotions

  9. Education and resources

  10. Parenting our inner child

To receive the newsletter (text and audio) in your mailbox each week,

subscribe at: https://www.courtneysnydermd.com or

on Substack:

https://courtneysnydermd.substack.com/

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Discussion about this podcast

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Courtney Snyder MD
Recent Episodes
How Estrogen, Progesterone & Testosterone Impact Neurotransmitters
  Courtney Snyder MD
Limbic System Dysfunction & What We Can Do About It
  Courtney Snyder MD
Addiction: Multiple Root Causes Aligning
  Courtney Snyder MD
Physician Depression, Burnout & Suicide - Consider Undermethylation
  Courtney Snyder MD
Mold Prevention For Brain Health - Home Exterior Maintenance
  Courtney Snyder MD
What Skin Symptoms Can Tell Us About Brain Symptoms
  Courtney Snyder MD
Smart Meters, Brain Symptoms & Solutions
  Courtney Snyder MD
Walsh Biotypes of Depression With a Focus on Undermethylation
  Courtney Snyder MD