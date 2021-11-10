Copper Overload - A Common Biochemical Imbalance in Brain Disorders

In this podcast, I discuss Copper Overload (or Toxicity) - a nutrient imbalance that impacts specific neurotransmitters (dopamine and norepinephrine) and contributes to many brain related symptoms. This imbalance is impacting many with:

ADD or ADHD

High anxiety or panic

Depression (90% of women with postpartum depression have high copper levels)

Bipolar Disorder

Angry outbursts, temper and rage

Autism

Dementia

Many women and teens on birth control (or who have copper IUD's) and who have problems regulating copper are unknowingly being impacted.

