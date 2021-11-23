Holistic Psychiatry
Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity - A Lesser Known Root Cause
Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity - A Lesser Known Root Cause

Courtney Snyder MD
Nov 23, 2021
In this podcast, I'll discuss: 

  • What is EHS?

  • How do electromagnetic fields (EMF) impact the brain?

  • What symptoms (brain and physical) can EMF cause?

  • How are children impacted?

  • How is EHS diagnosed and treated?

  • How can those with or without EHS lower exposure to EMF?

Resources mentioned in this podcast: 

Environmental Health Trust Printable Fact Sheets - includes information about how to set up a sleep sanctuary and office setting.

Antenna Search - to see nearest cell phone towers.

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Appears in episode
Courtney Snyder MD
