Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity - A Lesser Known Root Cause

In this podcast, I'll discuss:

What is EHS?

How do electromagnetic fields (EMF) impact the brain?

What symptoms (brain and physical) can EMF cause?

How are children impacted?

How is EHS diagnosed and treated?

How can those with or without EHS lower exposure to EMF?

Resources mentioned in this podcast:

Environmental Health Trust Printable Fact Sheets - includes information about how to set up a sleep sanctuary and office setting.

Antenna Search - to see nearest cell phone towers.

