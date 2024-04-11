Holistic Psychiatry
EMF & The Brain
EMF & The Brain

Symptoms, Mechanisms of Impacts, The Most Vulnerable & Ways to Lower Vulnerability
Courtney Snyder MD
Apr 11, 2024
I look forward to the day when lowering exposure to Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) will be right up there with other basic health recommendations, such as getting adequate sleep and exercise, managing stress and limiting or avoiding sugar. In the meantime, I’ll try, in this episode, to convince you of why lowering exposure is a good idea. 

I’ll discuss:

  • Symptoms associated with EMF exposure.

  • How EMF appears to impact the brain.

  • Factors that increase our vulnerability to the effects of EMF.

  • Ways to lower that vulnerability.

When I use “EMF,” I’m referring to the more concerning types - radio-frequencies, magnetic and electric fields and dirty electricity.  For simplicity, I’ll be talking about these collectively, though much of the emerging research is on radio-frequencies (cell phones, WiFi, SMART or wireless technology).  

This newsletter can found at:

https://courtneysnydermd.substack.com/p/emf-and-the-brain

To receive the weekly Holistic Psychiatry Newsletter (text and audio) in your mailbox each week, subscribe at: https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

or on Substack at:

https://www.courtneysnydermd.substack.com

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

