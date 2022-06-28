Environmental Tips For a Happier Home (Mold, EMF & Chemicals)

In this podcast, I’ll discuss ways we can all lower our exposure to mold toxins, EMF (electromagnetic fields) and chemicals in our homes, and why this is especially important for our mental health. I'll also discuss why it is important for us to approach our homes with a healthy rather than fearful perspective. Whatever we do to limit these exposures, we are removing some of the overall toxic load. There is no perfection here.

Topics included in this episode:

01:25 See this as an opportunity to learn, but avoid becoming stressed because stress has negative health impacts.

03:22 The brain is a barometer of how much toxicity or inflammation we may be dealing with.

05:32 Understanding the impact of toxins on the body and brain.

08:44 An overview of Mold toxicity from mold exposure and tips to avoid mold growth indoors.

16:17 Electromagnetic fields or EMF and tips to reduce exposure.

28:36 A simple introduction to chemicals in our spaces and tips to reduce our exposure to toxins.

33:09 Answers to your questions.

Resources mentioned in this podcast include:

The Environmental Working Group: www.ewg.org

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Electromagnetic-Hypersensitivity---A-Lesser-Known-Root-Cause-e1al60r

Methylation and Brain Health https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Methylation--Brain-Health-With-a-Focus-on-Undermethylation-e16kr0b

Subscribe to my newsletter (or learn more about root causes to brain symptoms)— https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

Please consider rating or reviewing, liking or commenting, if you'd like to help me get this information out into the world. You can engage at:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/courtneysnydermd/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/holistic_psychiatry/?hl=enI

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8JF5homBrN3D38OEZlzxig

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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