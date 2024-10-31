Holistic Psychiatry
Favorite Functional Medicine Psychiatry Books
Nutrients, Diet, Environmental Toxins, Accessing the Vagus, Epigenetics, Complex Illness, Mold Toxicity, Lyme & Preventing & Reversing Alzheimer's
Courtney Snyder MD
Oct 31, 2024
After sharing my favorite books for engaging the right brain last year, I thought I’d now share some for stimulating the left brain. 

Anyone familiar with functional medicine knows the vast landscape of information—some empowering, some daunting, some helpful, and some even alarming. Yet, feeling inundated or fearful isn’t conducive to healing and well-being.

Just as pairing protein with carbs helps to stabilize blood sugar levels, balancing left-brain reading with right-brain material can be beneficial. Otherwise, we risk becoming overly focused on the minutiae of healing, which can increase stress and diminish the bigger picture of our lives.

The books mentioned are designed for those seeking insights for themselves or loved ones, as well as for clinicians aiming to better serve their patients. Each book has helpful information, practical tools, and well-founded hope.

To learn more about the root causes of brain symptoms and the consultations that I offer, visit courtneysnydermd.com

Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Courtney Snyder MD
