Feeling Our Feelings

In this episode, I discuss what can be one of our greatest challenges or one of our superpowers - our ability to recognize and express our feelings. I’ll discuss why we have feelings, how they relate to survival and connection, and the reasons we differ in our emotional awareness. I’ll also discuss the consequences of repressed negative emotions and strategies to invite, make use of and release those feelings.

Topics included in this episode:

02:25 Why this topic?

03:51 What are feelings?

12:14 Why we vary in our ability to express/experience our emotions.

17:11 How we know if we are repressing our feelings and what happens when we do so.

26:37 How to make the best use of our feelings.

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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