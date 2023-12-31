Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Following the Energy into 2024
Following the Energy into 2024

Upper Cervical Spine, Hyper-mobility, Mast Cell Activation, Hyper-focus & High Dopamine States, Codependent No More, Neuroplasticity, Befriending Uncertainty & Poem About Following the Energy.
Courtney Snyder MD
Dec 31, 2023
In anticipation of the new year, I’m previewing some of the topics I look forward to sharing in the coming months. 

  • Topics that I briefly comment on in this episode:

  • How Having Our Head On Straight Impacts Our Mental Health

  • The Relationship Between Hypermobility (Flexibility, Being Double Jointed, Etc) and Brain Health

  • The Many Root Cause Intersections Of Mast Cell Activation

  • Common Root Causes for Specific Brain Disorders

  • Recognizing and Managing High Dopamine States Such as Hyper-focus and Addictive Tendencies

  • Managing Our Energy and Our Focus Throughout the Day

  • Codependency - An Invisible Chronic Stress That Can Prevent Healing & Thriving

  • Neuroplasticity of Spiritual Growth

  • Getting Okay With Uncertainty 

  • Learning to Listen to Ourselves

I’m also sharing a poem I wrote for my daughter when she was four, called “Follow the Energy”. For those interested in checking out a couple of samples of the midweek paid newsletter, I’ve un-paywalled a couple of my favorites.

A Different Kind of Goal Setting for the New Year

Essentialism in Health & Healing

To receive the newsletter (text and audio) in your mailbox each week, subscribe at:

https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

or on Substack:

Holistic Psychiatry
For anyone experiencing brain symptoms, this newsletter is your guide to demystifying root causes and learning about surprising paths to healing. From a holistic - functional adult and child psychiatrist dedicated to helping people heal and thrive.
By Courtney Snyder MD

Medical Disclaimer: This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical and psychiatric issues that you may be having.

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
