Following the Energy into 2024

In anticipation of the new year, I’m previewing some of the topics I look forward to sharing in the coming months.

Topics that I briefly comment on in this episode:

How Having Our Head On Straight Impacts Our Mental Health

The Relationship Between Hypermobility (Flexibility, Being Double Jointed, Etc) and Brain Health

The Many Root Cause Intersections Of Mast Cell Activation

Common Root Causes for Specific Brain Disorders

Recognizing and Managing High Dopamine States Such as Hyper-focus and Addictive Tendencies

Managing Our Energy and Our Focus Throughout the Day

Codependency - An Invisible Chronic Stress That Can Prevent Healing & Thriving

Neuroplasticity of Spiritual Growth

Getting Okay With Uncertainty

Learning to Listen to Ourselves

I’m also sharing a poem I wrote for my daughter when she was four, called “Follow the Energy”. For those interested in checking out a couple of samples of the midweek paid newsletter, I’ve un-paywalled a couple of my favorites.

A Different Kind of Goal Setting for the New Year

Essentialism in Health & Healing

