In anticipation of the new year, I’m previewing some of the topics I look forward to sharing in the coming months.
Topics that I briefly comment on in this episode:
How Having Our Head On Straight Impacts Our Mental Health
The Relationship Between Hypermobility (Flexibility, Being Double Jointed, Etc) and Brain Health
The Many Root Cause Intersections Of Mast Cell Activation
Common Root Causes for Specific Brain Disorders
Recognizing and Managing High Dopamine States Such as Hyper-focus and Addictive Tendencies
Managing Our Energy and Our Focus Throughout the Day
Codependency - An Invisible Chronic Stress That Can Prevent Healing & Thriving
Getting Okay With Uncertainty
Learning to Listen to Ourselves
I’m also sharing a poem I wrote for my daughter when she was four, called “Follow the Energy”. For those interested in checking out a couple of samples of the midweek paid newsletter, I’ve un-paywalled a couple of my favorites.
A Different Kind of Goal Setting for the New Year
Essentialism in Health & Healing
Following the Energy into 2024