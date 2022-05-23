Food Familes That Can Contribute to Brain Symptoms Part 2 of 2 (FODMAPS, Sulfur, Copper, Folate and Glutamate)

In this episode (part 2 of 2) I discuss five more food families (FODMAPS, sulfur, copper, folate, and glutamate) that can contribute to brain symptoms in some individuals. The first two relate to food sensitivity and the next three relate to the functioning of neurotransmitters in the brain.

I'll provide examples of foods, physical and brain related symptoms, and explain how certain food families can (for some) contribute to brain fog, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and/or insomnia.

Lastly, I'll discuss deeper root causes and how addressing these may help not only improve symptoms, but also allow many to move beyond avoidance and toward enjoying a greater variety of foods.

In the last episode, I discussed histamine, oxalates, salicylates, and lectins.

Topics covered in this episode include:

02:00 Review of food families from the previous podcast. An explanation of food families contained in this episode.

04:36 FODMAPS

08:26 Sulfur

12:08 Copper

15:52 Folate

17:42 Glutamate

Resources mentioned in this podcast include:

Copper Overload Podcast: https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Copper-Overload---A-Common-Biochemical-Imbalance-in-Brain-Disorders-e1a1hgd

Methylation and Brain Health Podcast: https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Methylation--Brain-Health-With-a-Focus-on-Undermethylation-e16kr0b

Food Lists:

FODMAP

https://www.monashfodmap.com/about-fodmap-and-ibs/high-and-low-fodmap-foods/

Sulfur

https://drruscio.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/LowSulfurDiet-1.pdf

Glutamate

https://unblindmymind.org/pantry/----------------------------------------------

