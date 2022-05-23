Food Familes That Can Contribute to Brain Symptoms Part 2 of 2 (FODMAPS, Sulfur, Copper, Folate and Glutamate)

In this episode (part 2 of 2) I discuss five more food families (FODMAPS, sulfur, copper, folate, and glutamate) that can contribute to brain symptoms in some individuals. The first two relate to food sensitivity and the next three relate to the functioning of neurotransmitters in the brain.
I'll provide examples of foods, physical and brain related symptoms, and explain how certain food families can (for some) contribute to brain fog, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and/or insomnia.
Lastly, I'll discuss deeper root causes and how addressing these may help not only improve symptoms, but also allow many to move beyond avoidance and toward enjoying a greater variety of foods.
In the last episode, I discussed histamine, oxalates, salicylates, and lectins.
Topics covered in this episode include:
02:00 Review of food families from the previous podcast. An explanation of food families contained in this episode.
04:36 FODMAPS
08:26 Sulfur
12:08 Copper
15:52 Folate
17:42 Glutamate
____________________________
Resources mentioned in this podcast include:
Copper Overload Podcast: https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Copper-Overload---A-Common-Biochemical-Imbalance-in-Brain-Disorders-e1a1hgd
Methylation and Brain Health Podcast: https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Methylation--Brain-Health-With-a-Focus-on-Undermethylation-e16kr0b
Food Lists:
FODMAP
https://www.monashfodmap.com/about-fodmap-and-ibs/high-and-low-fodmap-foods/
Sulfur
https://drruscio.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/LowSulfurDiet-1.pdf
Glutamate
https://unblindmymind.org/pantry/----------------------------------------------
Subscribe to my newsletter (or learn more about root causes to brain symptoms)— https://www.courtneysnydermd.com
Please consider rating or reviewing, liking or commenting, if you'd like to help me get this information out into the world. You can engage at:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/courtneysnydermd/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/holistic_psychiatry/?hl=enI
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8JF5homBrN3D38OEZlzxig
__________________________
Medical Disclaimer:
This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.
--- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney604/message
Share this post