Getting Radical With Gratitude

“If the only prayer you said in your whole life was, ‘thank you,’ that would suffice. - Meister Eckhart

In recent years, the benefits of practicing gratitude have become more widely known. During this time, my experience has expanded to include two more “radical” forms of gratitude that I’d like to share with you.

In this podcast, I’ll address:

The increasing importance of gratitude in these times

Examples of gratitude practices

The many benefits

Children and gratitude

Aspirational gratitude

Radical gratitude

Spiritual bypassing

