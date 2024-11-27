Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Getting Radical With Gratitude
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:57
-9:57

Getting Radical With Gratitude

By practicing gratitude, we are priming our brain to scan our days, world, and lives differently.
Courtney Snyder MD
Nov 27, 2024
Share
Transcript

“If the only prayer you said in your whole life was, ‘thank you,’ that would suffice. - Meister Eckhart

In recent years, the benefits of practicing gratitude have become more widely known. During this time, my experience has expanded to include two more “radical” forms of gratitude that I’d like to share with you.

In this podcast, I’ll address:

  • The increasing importance of gratitude in these times

  • Examples of gratitude practices

  • The many benefits

  • Children and gratitude

  • Aspirational gratitude

  • Radical gratitude

  • Spiritual bypassing

Leave a comment

To learn more about the root causes of brain symptoms and the consultations that I offer, visit courtneysnydermd.com

Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Discussion about this podcast

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Courtney Snyder MD
Recent Episodes
How Our Microbiome Influences Our Mental Health
  Courtney Snyder MD
Our Most Vital Relationship
  Courtney Snyder MD
Understanding the Pineal Gland, Melatonin & Sleep
  Courtney Snyder MD
Favorite Functional Medicine Psychiatry Books
  Courtney Snyder MD
How Estrogen, Progesterone & Testosterone Impact Neurotransmitters
  Courtney Snyder MD
Limbic System Dysfunction & What We Can Do About It
  Courtney Snyder MD
Addiction: Multiple Root Causes Aligning
  Courtney Snyder MD