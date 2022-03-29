High Achievement in Teens - A Risk Factor for Depression (Consider Undermethylation)

In this episode I discuss why teens who are high achievers are considered to be in the same risk category for depression and anxiety as those teens who are experiencing poverty, trauma, and discrimination.

I'll discuss:

The role of parents, coaches, and schools

Inherent personality traits of many high achieving teens that can relate to undermethylation - a biochemical imbalance, that impacts neurotransmitter activity and can raise vulnerability to depression, anxiety and addiction.

What we can do as parents, educators and clinicians to help these and all teens thrive.

Topics included in this episode:

02:13 Rates of anxiety and depression are rising, especially in high achieving teens.

04:35 Factors contributing to brain-related symptoms in high achieving teens. Also, understanding the roles of parents and schools.

08:43 The roles of coaches and sports.

09:30 The role of undermethylation.

15:27 What we can do to help these teens and all teens.

21:15 What schools can do.

23:43 What can be done about undermethylation.

26:05 Appearances can be deceiving.

26:59 Sharing my personal story.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Podcast on Methylation https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Methylation--Brain-Health-With-a-Focus-on-Undermethylation-e16kr0b

Podcast on Dr. William Walsh https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Nutrient-Based-Psychiatry---Dr--William-Walsh---His-Story--Discoveries-e18e2o8

