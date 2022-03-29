Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
High Achievement in Teens - A Risk Factor for Depression (Consider Undermethylation)
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:58
-29:58

High Achievement in Teens - A Risk Factor for Depression (Consider Undermethylation)

Courtney Snyder MD
Mar 29, 2022
Share
Transcript

In this episode I discuss why teens who are high achievers are considered to be in the same risk category for depression and anxiety as those teens who are experiencing poverty, trauma, and discrimination.

I'll discuss:

  • The role of parents, coaches, and schools

  • Inherent personality traits of many high achieving teens that can relate to undermethylation - a biochemical imbalance, that impacts neurotransmitter activity and can raise vulnerability to depression, anxiety and addiction.

  • What we can do as parents, educators and clinicians to help these and all teens thrive.

Topics included in this episode:

02:13  Rates of anxiety and depression are rising, especially in high achieving teens.

04:35  Factors contributing to brain-related symptoms in high achieving teens. Also, understanding the roles of parents and schools.

08:43  The roles of coaches and sports.

09:30  The role of undermethylation.

15:27  What we can do to help these teens and all teens.

21:15  What schools can do.

23:43  What can be done about undermethylation.

26:05  Appearances can be deceiving.

26:59  Sharing my personal story.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Podcast on Methylation https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Methylation--Brain-Health-With-a-Focus-on-Undermethylation-e16kr0b

Podcast on Dr. William Walsh https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Nutrient-Based-Psychiatry---Dr--William-Walsh---His-Story--Discoveries-e18e2o8

________________________________________

Subscribe to my newsletter (or learn more about root causes to brain symptoms)— https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

Please consider rating or reviewing, liking or commenting, if you'd like to help me get this information out into the world. You can engage at:

Facebook -  https://www.facebook.com/courtneysnydermd/

Instagram -  https://www.instagram.com/holistic_psychiatry/?hl=enI

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8JF5homBrN3D38OEZlzxig

__________________________

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

--- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney604/message

Discussion about this podcast

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Courtney Snyder MD
Recent Episodes
Breakthrough Theory of Bipolar Disorder
  Courtney Snyder MD
How & Why I Became a Holistic Psychiatrist
  Courtney Snyder MD
When the Left Brain & Undermethylation Meet Beauty Filters
  Courtney Snyder MD
Beyond Identity & the Stress of the Self
  Courtney Snyder MD
Recognizing the "Root Causes" of Brain Symptoms in Children
  Courtney Snyder MD
Lowering Our Exposure to Toxins
  Courtney Snyder MD
Understanding the Impact of Toxins on the Brain & Brain Development
  Courtney Snyder MD
Muscle Strengthening & Brain Health
  Courtney Snyder MD