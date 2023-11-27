High Copper Causes and Conditions

In this podcast episode, I review how high copper affects dopamine and norepinephrine, how copper can become elevated and the conditions or situations in which I suspect copper is causing or contributing to brain symptoms.

High copper should be considered in anyone with worsening of brain symptoms after starting birth control pills or a cooper IUD.

In the next podcast I will discuss testing and treatment.

If you would like to learn more about the root causes of brain related symptoms or to receive this newsletters with text and audio in your mailbox each week, subscribe at:

https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

or on Substack:

Facebook - ⁠⁠ https://www.facebook.com/courtneysnydermd/

Instagram - ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/holistic_ps...

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.