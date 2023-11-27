Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
High Copper Causes and Conditions
High Copper Causes and Conditions

10 Situations to Consider Copper...Tantrums/Rage, ADHD, Postpartum Depression, Panic & More
Courtney Snyder MD
Nov 27, 2023
Transcript

In this podcast episode, I review how high copper affects dopamine and norepinephrine, how copper can become elevated and the conditions or situations in which I suspect copper is causing or contributing to brain symptoms.

High copper should be considered in anyone with worsening of brain symptoms after starting birth control pills or a cooper IUD.

In the next podcast I will discuss testing and treatment.

Holistic Psychiatry
Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
