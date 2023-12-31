Honoring the Darkness, Trusting the Light & Welcoming Winter

In this episode, I discuss winter solstice, themes of darkness and light, winter, the Dark Night of the Soul, radical gratitude, and the rhythms of the natural world and of our lives.

