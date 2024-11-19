Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
How Our Microbiome Influences Our Mental Health
How Our Microbiome Influences Our Mental Health

How Our Microbiome Influences Our Brain Development, Sense of Well-Being, Mood, Cognition, Stress Tolerance, Social Engagement, Aging Process & Conditions Such as ADHD, Autism & Alzheimer's.
Courtney Snyder MD
Nov 19, 2024
Our gut microbiome forms a dynamic ecosystem of trillions of microbes, including bacteria, viruses, archaea, and fungi, in thousands of species—many of which have existed long before humans.

While research into the microbiome has gained traction only in the past twenty years, our ancestors recognized the connection between digestion and emotions, mood, and behavior. Historical practices like fecal transplants date back to Ancient Greece and 4th century China.

By the 18th century, the concept of the gut-brain axis was already recognized, and in the 19th century, physicians acknowledged the influence of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract on mental well-being. However, the 20th century saw a regression in this understanding, with scientists asserting that it was the mind affecting the gut instead.

It wasn't until the 21st century that we reconciled these views, acknowledging that both can be true. The brain impacts the gut through the autonomic nervous system, while the gut influences the brain through its microbial inhabitants.

So, how exactly does the gut microbiome affect the brain beyond its role in nutrient absorption? This influence is largely through three primary mechanisms.

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated.
Courtney Snyder MD
