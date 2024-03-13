How Stress Causes Brain Inflammation

In this episode, I’ll break down the key players in brain inflammation, how these players work together, and how they can ultimately disrupt neuronal communication. I’ll discuss:

The beneficial role of inflammation.

The bridge between the brain and immune system - mast cells & microglial cells.

The bridge between the immune system and our hormonal stress response - Corticotropin Releasing Hormone (CRH).

How head injury, toxicity, problematic microbes, and emotional and psychological stress contribute to brain inflammation.

With this groundwork laid, in an upcoming newsletter, I’ll discuss the many ways we can lower inflammation in the brain.

