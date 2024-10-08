How Estrogen, Progesterone & Testosterone Impact Neurotransmitters

In previous podcasts, I’ve discussed many root causes of brain symptoms, none of which exist independently from our hormones. In this podcast, I’ll address the impact our sex hormones - estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone - have on our neurotransmitters. I’ll also discuss how changes in our hormones can impact our personalities and mental health over our lifetime.

While there is a great deal of diversity in our hormonal states, there are obvious similarities for those born female and similarities for those born male. Hormones are an exceedingly complex topic. I will be oversimplifying.

