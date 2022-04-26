Inattention & Hyperactivity: Copper Zinc Imbalances & Other Potential Root Causes

In this episode, I discuss ADHD or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a diagnosis given to approximately 11% of children in the U.S. The prevalence of ADHD appears to be increasing. I'll talk about:

High Copper & Low Zinc - found in 68% of 5600 children and adults diagnosed with ADHD (by the Walsh Research Institute) and how this can contribute to inattention and hyperactivity

Other potential root causes of inattention and hyperactivity

How these root causes can be evaluated and addressed from a holistic/integrative/functional medicine approach.

Topics included in this episode:

02:29 A brief history of ADHD.

03:39 Symptoms and treatments of ADHD

09:35 Conditions that frequently occur with ADHD.

11:36 The role of genetics in ADHD specifically alterations in dopamine and norepinephrine.

15:28 Root causes that may contribute to symptoms of ADHD.

31:38 Controversies around ADHD.

39:33 Helpful tests for root causes.

To find a practioner trained by the Walsh Research Institute, visit:

https://www.walshinstitute.org/clinical-resources.html

Links to episodes mentioned in this podcast include:

https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Copper-Overload---A-Common-Biochemical-Imbalance-in-Brain-Disorders-e1a1hgd

https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Zinc-Zinc-Zinc-e1fpvlg

https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Candida--Carb-Craving--Brain-Related-Symptoms-e173i85

______________________________

Subscribe to my newsletter (or learn more about root causes to brain symptoms)— https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

Please consider rating or reviewing, liking or commenting, if you'd like to help me get this information out into the world. You can engage at:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/courtneysnydermd/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/holistic_psychiatry/?hl=enI

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8JF5homBrN3D38OEZlzxig

__________________________

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

--- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney604/message