Inviting Our Inner Wisdom

In this episode, I discuss our inner wisdom. You might also think of it as your inner teacher, inner knowing, or even as the soul. If we ignore our inner wisdom, our physiology will undoubtedly be impacted. I also discuss:

How to know if we are connected to our inner wisdom.

Reasons we may not be connected.

How our inner wisdom may speak to us.

Ways we can create space to hear ourselves.

How our listening to our children helps them learn to listen to themselves.

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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