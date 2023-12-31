Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Left & Right Brain - Knowing When To Call in the Other Half
Left & Right Brain - Knowing When To Call in the Other Half

A Summary
Courtney Snyder MD
Dec 31, 2023
Though both brain hemispheres are continuously working together in complex ways, there are attributes which are more strongly associated with each side. In this episode, I describe the traits and perspectives most commonly associated with the left and right hemispheres. I’ll focus on the differences in attention, relationship to the body, others and objects, emotions, problem solving and relationship to the future. I also briefly comment on the seeming relationship between methylation and hemispheric differentiation.

Much of what I am expounding upon, comes from a great book about the right and left hemispheres, titled - “The Master and His Emissary - The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World” by Iain McGilchrist, MD, a Scottish Psychiatrist.

Medical Disclaimer: This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical and psychiatric issues that you may be having.

