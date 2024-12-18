Lowering Our Exposure to Toxins

In the last podcast, I discussed sources of toxins and how they can impact the brain and development.

In this podcast, I’ll focus on ways to reduce exposure. I say reduce because there is no way to completely eliminate our exposure to toxins. This reality can be liberating for those who struggle with perfectionism.

If you’re new at this, feel good about starting. Avoid feeling bad about what you haven’t done yet. (Negative thoughts aren’t great for detoxification;)

For me, lowering exposures has been a stepwise process. When I began, I had to avoid overwhelm and resist trying to do everything at once.

Though I’ve familiarized myself with the most researched toxins and their specific health impacts, I try to focus more on what I can do to avoid them so I can get on with life and not think about them.

Some of the most researched toxins (last I checked) include mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, PBDEs, organophosphates, glycerophosphate, BPA, BHA, BHT, PCBs, sodium benzoate, butane, tartrazine dye, potassium bromate, ADA, BVO, yellow food dye number’s 5 and 6, red dye number 40, bovine growth hormone, synthetic hormones, ractopamine, phthalates, parabens, phenylenediamine, oxybenzone, acrylic, DEA, triclosan, PFAS including PFOS, benzene, chlorine, chloramine, ochratoxin, trichothecenes, aflatoxin, chaetoglobosin, gliotoxin, and zearalenone.

Electromagnetic fields, though not “toxins,” are considered toxicants, which have similar impacts on our bodies and brains. I’ve previously shared how we can start to assess and lower those.

