Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Lowering Our Exposure to Toxins
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:05
-9:05

Lowering Our Exposure to Toxins

While Staying Calm & Carrying On
Courtney Snyder MD
Dec 18, 2024
Share
Transcript

In the last podcast, I discussed sources of toxins and how they can impact the brain and development.

In this podcast, I’ll focus on ways to reduce exposure. I say reduce because there is no way to completely eliminate our exposure to toxins. This reality can be liberating for those who struggle with perfectionism.

If you’re new at this, feel good about starting. Avoid feeling bad about what you haven’t done yet. (Negative thoughts aren’t great for detoxification;)

For me, lowering exposures has been a stepwise process. When I began, I had to avoid overwhelm and resist trying to do everything at once.

Though I’ve familiarized myself with the most researched toxins and their specific health impacts, I try to focus more on what I can do to avoid them so I can get on with life and not think about them.

Some of the most researched toxins (last I checked) include mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, PBDEs, organophosphates, glycerophosphate, BPA, BHA, BHT, PCBs, sodium benzoate, butane, tartrazine dye, potassium bromate, ADA, BVO, yellow food dye number’s 5 and 6, red dye number 40, bovine growth hormone, synthetic hormones, ractopamine, phthalates, parabens, phenylenediamine, oxybenzone, acrylic, DEA, triclosan, PFAS including PFOS, benzene, chlorine, chloramine, ochratoxin, trichothecenes, aflatoxin, chaetoglobosin, gliotoxin, and zearalenone.

Electromagnetic fields, though not “toxins,” are considered toxicants, which have similar impacts on our bodies and brains. I’ve previously shared how we can start to assess and lower those.

Leave a comment

To learn more about the root causes of brain symptoms and the consultations that I offer, visit courtneysnydermd.com

Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Discussion about this podcast

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Courtney Snyder MD
Recent Episodes
Understanding the Impact of Toxins on the Brain & Brain Development
  Courtney Snyder MD
Muscle Strengthening & Brain Health
  Courtney Snyder MD
Getting Radical With Gratitude
  Courtney Snyder MD
How Our Microbiome Influences Our Mental Health
  Courtney Snyder MD
Our Most Vital Relationship
  Courtney Snyder MD
Understanding the Pineal Gland, Melatonin & Sleep
  Courtney Snyder MD
Favorite Functional Medicine Psychiatry Books
  Courtney Snyder MD