Maintaining Your Truth When Your Doctor Can't Hear You

In this episode, I discuss the unfortunate though common reality for many with chronic complex illness (chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, lyme disease, mold toxicity, heavy metal toxicity, autoimmune conditions and mast cell activation or high immune reactivity). Not being heard by one's doctor, is also not uncommon for those with brain related symptoms and for parents, usually mothers, who are struggling to be heard as they seek help for their child with unusual symptoms.

In this podcast, I'll discuss how modern medicine has been historically infused with bias, hierarchy and a focus on treating symptoms rather than the root causes and I'll discuss steps that we can each take to maintain our truth and find effective help for ourselves and/or our children.

Recently I discussed this topic in more depth on my live call at:

https://www.courtneysnydermd.com/live-teaching.html

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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