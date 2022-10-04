Managing Our Acute Stress Response: Finding Stillness & Grounding

In this episode, I'll talk about how we can still our mind and body in the middle of an acute stress response. Lowering stress is a powerful way to reduce inflammation. I'll discuss tools to lower our stress response and what we can learn from athletes and performers.

Topics included in this episode:

03:00 What is a trigger? Identifying emotional triggers and understanding the stress response.

08:46 How to interrupt the stress response.

09:31 Managing stress that is anticipated (public speaking, performance, competition, etc)

13:16 Tools to calm the body and nervous system when we are unexpectedly triggered

23:44 Daily practices that can help lower the threshold for going into a physiologic stress response.

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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