Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Managing Our Acute Stress Response: Finding Stillness & Grounding
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Managing Our Acute Stress Response: Finding Stillness & Grounding

Courtney Snyder MD's avatar
Courtney Snyder MD
Oct 04, 2022

In this episode, I'll talk about how we can still our mind and body in the middle of an acute stress response. Lowering stress is a powerful way to reduce inflammation. I'll discuss tools to lower our stress response and what we can learn from athletes and performers.

Topics included in this episode:

03:00 What is a trigger? Identifying emotional triggers and understanding the stress response.

08:46 How to interrupt the stress response.

09:31 Managing stress that is anticipated (public speaking, performance, competition, etc)

13:16 Tools to calm the body and nervous system when we are unexpectedly triggered

23:44 Daily practices that can help lower the threshold for going into a physiologic stress response.

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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