Mental Shifts for Sustaining "Healthy" Habits

In this episode, I won’t focus on any specific health choices. We all know what they generally are for us at this time in our life or in our healing process. Instead, I’ll be introducing mental shifts that can help us get off the roller coaster and step onto a path of sustainable self-care. Self pampering can be a part of self-care, but the type of self-care I’m referring to is much bigger than that.

Three people who’ve influenced my thinking on this topic and who are referenced in this episode are:

Jason Seib - Self care and mindfulness coach, author of Body Beliefs and creator of the (dis)Comfort Zone Workshop

James Clear - Author of Atomic Habits, An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones

Dr. Robert Biswas-Diener - Positive psychologist, author and speaker

In this episodes I discuss the following mental shifts and give examples:

Shifting Our Why - Extrinsic vs Intrinsic Motivation Shifting Our Identify Shifting Our Values Shifting Our Relationship to Our Feelings “Widening Our Comfort Zone” - (To borrow the phrase from Jason Seib) Removing Obstacles Increasing Obstacles Shifting From Goal to Process Shifting From Radical to Incremental Changes Accountability

