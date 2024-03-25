Holistic Psychiatry
Mental Shifts for Sustaining "Healthy" Habits
Mental Shifts for Sustaining "Healthy" Habits

Getting Off the Roller Coaster & Onto the Path of Sustainable Self-Care
Courtney Snyder MD
Mar 25, 2024
In this episode, I won’t focus on any specific health choices. We all know what they generally are for us at this time in our life or in our healing process. Instead, I’ll be introducing mental shifts that can help us get off the roller coaster and step onto a path of sustainable self-care. Self pampering can be a part of self-care, but the type of self-care I’m referring to is much bigger than that.

Three people who’ve influenced my thinking on this topic and who are referenced in this episode are:

  • Jason Seib - Self care and mindfulness coach, author of Body Beliefs and creator of the (dis)Comfort Zone Workshop

  • James Clear - Author of Atomic Habits, An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones

  • Dr. Robert Biswas-Diener - Positive psychologist, author and speaker

In this episodes I discuss the following mental shifts and give examples:

  1. Shifting Our Why - Extrinsic vs Intrinsic Motivation

  2. Shifting Our Identify

  3. Shifting Our Values

  4. Shifting Our Relationship to Our Feelings

  5. “Widening Our Comfort Zone” - (To borrow the phrase from Jason Seib)

  6. Removing Obstacles

  7. Increasing Obstacles

  8. Shifting From Goal to Process

  9. Shifting From Radical to Incremental Changes

  10. Accountability

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
