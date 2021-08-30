Of individuals with behavioral or mental disorders, 70% have a serious methylation imbalance. This is relative to 30% of the general population.
In this podcast you'll learn about the role of methylation in brain health. I'll discuss how one can become undermethylated, symptoms, traits and associated diagnoses. And, I discuss how undermethylation (from a Walsh Research Institute perspective) is diagnosed and treated.
To learn more visit: CourtneySnyderMD.com
You can find more information about the work of Dr. Walsh and the Walsh Research Institute at WalshInstitute.org and "Nutrient Power - Heal Your Biochemistry and Heal Your Brain." (William J. Walsh, PhD)
Methylation & Brain Health (With a Focus on Undermethylation)