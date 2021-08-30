Methylation & Brain Health (With a Focus on Undermethylation)

Of individuals with behavioral or mental disorders, 70% have a serious methylation imbalance. This is relative to 30% of the general population.

In this podcast you'll learn about the role of methylation in brain health. I'll discuss how one can become undermethylated, symptoms, traits and associated diagnoses. And, I discuss how undermethylation (from a Walsh Research Institute perspective) is diagnosed and treated.

To learn more visit: CourtneySnyderMD.com

You can find more information about the work of Dr. Walsh and the Walsh Research Institute at WalshInstitute.org and "Nutrient Power - Heal Your Biochemistry and Heal Your Brain." (William J. Walsh, PhD)

Medical Disclaimer:

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

