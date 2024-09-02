Mold Prevention For Brain Health - Home Exterior Maintenance

“Exterior building maintenance is crucial for preventing mold from growing inside a building” - Jerry Parker, CEIC, CMR

Twenty-five percent of people appear to be susceptible to mold toxicity - a surprisingly common cause of brain symptoms, including brain fog, fatigue, depression, anxiety, mood swings, OCD, panic, and psychosis. Mold toxicity can also be an underlying factor in pyrrole disorder, candida, and copper-zinc imbalances, which also cause brain symptoms.

Mold toxicity should also be considered when there are new-onset mental health issues in college students exposed to mold in their dorms or apartments.

Many chronic physical health issues can result as well, including autoimmune conditions. In my experience, mold toxicity is the most common cause of mast cell activation.

Jerry Parker is a Certified Indoor Environmental Consultant (CIEC) and Certified Microbial Remediator (CMR). Jerry has been helpful to me personally and professionally and has taught me a great deal about the environmental aspects of mold. Jerry owns Environmental Solutions Group, LLC, which has served residential and commercial clients for the last twenty years. He is about to launch an educational and consulting platform, 4 Indoor Air Quality LLC.

In this newsletter and podcast, Jerry and I discuss:

why mold prevention isn’t just about keeping water out; it’s also about moving water away from the foundation

ways to ensure rainwater is moving away from our home and its foundation

landscaping and vegetation

gutters and downspouts

roof and siding integrity

chimneys

cantilever fireplaces and bay windows

doors and window sealing

siding and deck attachment

the importance of regular self-assessments

At a later date, Jerry and I will discuss mold prevention with a focus on the interior of our homes.

Let us know if you have any questions or comments on mold prevention (exterior or interior).

To contact Jerry Parker CIEC, CMR: email - info.4IAQ.com 4IAQ.com

