Share post
Share post at current time
2

Mold Prevention For Brain Health - Home Exterior Maintenance

Caring for our mental health requires caring for our homes.
Courtney Snyder MD
Sep 02, 2024
2
Transcript

“Exterior building maintenance is crucial for preventing mold from growing inside a building” - Jerry Parker, CEIC, CMR

Twenty-five percent of people appear to be susceptible to mold toxicity - a surprisingly common cause of brain symptoms, including brain fog, fatigue, depression, anxiety, mood swings, OCD, panic, and psychosis. Mold toxicity can also be an underlying factor in pyrrole disorder, candida, and copper-zinc imbalances, which also cause brain symptoms.

Mold toxicity should also be considered when there are new-onset mental health issues in college students exposed to mold in their dorms or apartments.

Many chronic physical health issues can result as well, including autoimmune conditions. In my experience, mold toxicity is the most common cause of mast cell activation.

Jerry Parker is a Certified Indoor Environmental Consultant (CIEC) and Certified Microbial Remediator (CMR). Jerry has been helpful to me personally and professionally and has taught me a great deal about the environmental aspects of mold. Jerry owns Environmental Solutions Group, LLC, which has served residential and commercial clients for the last twenty years. He is about to launch an educational and consulting platform, 4 Indoor Air Quality LLC.

In this newsletter and podcast, Jerry and I discuss:

  • why mold prevention isn’t just about keeping water out; it’s also about moving water away from the foundation

  • ways to ensure rainwater is moving away from our home and its foundation

  • landscaping and vegetation

  • gutters and downspouts

  • roof and siding integrity

  • chimneys

  • cantilever fireplaces and bay windows

  • doors and window sealing

  • siding and deck attachment

  • the importance of regular self-assessments

At a later date, Jerry and I will discuss mold prevention with a focus on the interior of our homes.

Let us know if you have any questions or comments on mold prevention (exterior or interior).

Have a good week,

Courtney

To contact Jerry Parker CIEC, CMR: email - info.4IAQ.com 4IAQ.com

