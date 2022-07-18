Mold Toxicity (Part 1 of 3) - A Common Root Cause to Brain-Related Symptoms

Mold Toxicity is a very common root cause of brain-related symptoms. It is also a deeper root cause to the other root causes of brain-related symptoms.

In this first of 3 episodes I'll give some historical context as well as address: the three types of mold-related illness, how we become mold toxic, explain mold colonization, discuss who is susceptible, and provide brain and body symptoms.

Topics covered in this episode:

02:35 History of mycotoxin research and treatment.

06:21 The three types of mold-related illnesses and understanding how mold toxicity toxins enter and move through the body.

15:35 Symptoms of mold toxicity.

Mold Toxicity Blog Post

