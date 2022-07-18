Holistic Psychiatry
Mold Toxicity (Part 1 of 3) - A Common Root Cause to Brain-Related Symptoms
Mold Toxicity (Part 1 of 3) - A Common Root Cause to Brain-Related Symptoms

Courtney Snyder MD
Jul 18, 2022
Transcript

Mold Toxicity is a very common root cause of brain-related symptoms. It is also a deeper root cause to the other root causes of brain-related symptoms.

In this first of 3 episodes I'll give some historical context as well as address: the three types of mold-related illness, how we become mold toxic, explain mold colonization, discuss who is susceptible, and provide brain and body symptoms.

Topics covered in this episode:

02:35 History of mycotoxin research and treatment.

06:21 The three types of mold-related illnesses and understanding how mold toxicity toxins enter and move through the body.

15:35 Symptoms of mold toxicity.

Mold Toxicity Blog Post

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
