Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Mold Toxicity (Part 2 of 3) - Diagnosis & Treatment
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -33:34
-33:34

Mold Toxicity (Part 2 of 3) - Diagnosis & Treatment

Courtney Snyder MD
Jul 29, 2022
Share
Transcript

In this episode, I discuss testing and treatment for mold toxicity (in the body), which is a common root cause of brain-related symptoms.  

Topics covered in this episode:

02:39 - Urine mycotoxin testing.

6:47 -  Binders for mold toxicity.

12:19 - Treatment considerations for strong vs sensitive constiution. 

15:25 - Anti-fungal treatment for those who need it.

21:16 - Treatment interventions for those who initially are too sensitive for even tiny amounts of binders.

26:07 - Integrating treatment for other root causes of brain-related symptoms that can be aggravated or caused by mold toxicity.

29:19 - Factors that can impair healing.

In the last episode I discussed how we can aquire mold toxicity and colonization and the many brain-related and physical symptom this can cause. In the next episode, l address testing and treatment of the home/environment. 

Subscribe to my newsletter (or learn more about root causes to brain symptoms)— https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

Please consider rating or reviewing, liking or commenting, if you'd like to help me get this information out into the world. You can engage at:

Facebook -  https://www.facebook.com/courtneysnydermd/

Instagram -  https://www.instagram.com/holistic_psychiatry/?hl=enI

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8JF5homBrN3D38OEZlzxig

__________________________

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

--- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney604/message

Discussion about this podcast

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Courtney Snyder MD
Recent Episodes
How & Why I Became a Holistic Psychiatrist
  Courtney Snyder MD
When the Left Brain & Undermethylation Meet Beauty Filters
  Courtney Snyder MD
Beyond Identity & the Stress of the Self
  Courtney Snyder MD
Recognizing the "Root Causes" of Brain Symptoms in Children
  Courtney Snyder MD
Lowering Our Exposure to Toxins
  Courtney Snyder MD
Understanding the Impact of Toxins on the Brain & Brain Development
  Courtney Snyder MD
Muscle Strengthening & Brain Health
  Courtney Snyder MD
Getting Radical With Gratitude
  Courtney Snyder MD