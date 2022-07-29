Mold Toxicity (Part 2 of 3) - Diagnosis & Treatment

In this episode, I discuss testing and treatment for mold toxicity (in the body), which is a common root cause of brain-related symptoms.

Topics covered in this episode:

02:39 - Urine mycotoxin testing.

6:47 - Binders for mold toxicity.

12:19 - Treatment considerations for strong vs sensitive constiution.

15:25 - Anti-fungal treatment for those who need it.

21:16 - Treatment interventions for those who initially are too sensitive for even tiny amounts of binders.

26:07 - Integrating treatment for other root causes of brain-related symptoms that can be aggravated or caused by mold toxicity.

29:19 - Factors that can impair healing.

In the last episode I discussed how we can aquire mold toxicity and colonization and the many brain-related and physical symptom this can cause. In the next episode, l address testing and treatment of the home/environment.

