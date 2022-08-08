Holistic Psychiatry
Mold Toxicity (Part 3 of 3) Addressing Mold In Our Indoor Environments
Courtney Snyder MD
Aug 08, 2022
Transcript

In the first episode of this three part series on Mold Toxicity, I discussed how mold toxins get into the body and what symptoms they can cause. The second episode focused on diagnosis and treatment of mold toxicity in the body. In this episode, I discuss an essential part of treatment -  addressing exposure.  

Topics covered in this episode include:

00:52  Testing options for mold in our indoor environments.

06:58  Reasons not to rely on air sampling alone.

08:51  Mold remediation - the removal of a mold source.

11:33  Considerations for contents of the home.

13:53  Common mistakes and misconceptions.

20:08  Addressing mold with a healthy mindset.

Just as there is not complete agreement on testing, there is also not complete agreement on remediation (including contents). Nonetheless, I think this "Cleanup Guide", by Dr. Jill Carnahan, is a good place to start.  https://www.jillcarnahan.com/2018/06/12/your-definitive-mold-clean-up-guide/

__________________________

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

