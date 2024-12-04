Holistic Psychiatry
Muscle Strengthening & Brain Health
Muscle Strengthening & Brain Health

Why Resistance Training & Other Muscle Building Activities Are Good For The Brain & The Prevention of Dementia.
Courtney Snyder MD
Dec 04, 2024
Transcript

Likely you’ve heard about the importance of muscle strengthening in the prevention of bone health. What is less known, however, is the relationship between the health of our muscles and the health of our brain. In this podcast, I’ll address:

  • Evolution and the types of activity that our bodies were designed for

  • Causes of sarcopenia or muscle loss

  • The relationship between sarcopenia, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s

  • How role our muscles play in blood sugar regulation and lowering inflammation

  • Low grip strength as a marker of psychiatric illness and neurodegeneration

  • Building muscle and address oxidative stress

To learn more about the root causes of brain symptoms and the consultations that I offer, visit courtneysnydermd.com

Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
