Muscle Strengthening & Brain Health

Likely you’ve heard about the importance of muscle strengthening in the prevention of bone health. What is less known, however, is the relationship between the health of our muscles and the health of our brain. In this podcast, I’ll address:

Evolution and the types of activity that our bodies were designed for

Causes of sarcopenia or muscle loss

The relationship between sarcopenia, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s

How role our muscles play in blood sugar regulation and lowering inflammation

Low grip strength as a marker of psychiatric illness and neurodegeneration

Building muscle and address oxidative stress

Leave a comment

To learn more about the root causes of brain symptoms and the consultations that I offer, visit courtneysnydermd.com

Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.