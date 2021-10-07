Nutrient Based Psychiatry - Dr. William Walsh - His Story & Discoveries

In this podcast, I introduce the work of Dr. William Walsh and the Walsh Research Institute which studied nutrient levels in blood, urine and hair samples of 30,000 individuals with psychiatric conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, autism and dementia. Through this research, they found "only six or seven nutrients (either by way of deficiency or overload) have a dramatic impact on mental health," and that by correcting these imbalances using nutrient protocols, that most individuals symptoms improved. Here I share a conversation I had with Dr. Walsh five years ago in which I heard his story, and learned about how he made his discoveries. I look forward to expanding on nutrient imbalances in future podcasts on pyrrole disorder, copper overload and overmethylation. My previous podcast on undermethylation comes out of the work of Dr. Walsh.

To learn more about the many of the topic mentioned,

visit The Walsh Research Institute website at www.walshinstitute.org

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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