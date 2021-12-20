Our Forgotten Foundation - Our First Three Years & Attachment Experience (1 of 4)

In this episode I'll discuss:

How we are shaped by our first three years of life and our earliest attachment experiences. How and why nature wired us for attachment. How our environment impacts this time.

Becoming conscious or curious about this early time in our lives can bring clarity to why we think, feel, and act they way we do.

