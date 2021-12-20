Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Our Forgotten Foundation - Our First Three Years & Attachment Experience (1 of 4)
Our Forgotten Foundation - Our First Three Years & Attachment Experience (1 of 4)

Courtney Snyder MD
Dec 20, 2021
Transcript

In this episode I'll discuss:

How we are shaped by our first three years of life and our earliest attachment experiences. How and why nature wired us for attachment. How our environment impacts this time.

Becoming conscious or curious about this early time in our lives can bring clarity to why we think, feel, and act they way we do.

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Courtney Snyder MD
