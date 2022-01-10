Our Forgotten Foundation - Our First Three Years and Attachment Experience (3 of 4)

In this episode I'll discuss:

The attachment spectrum.

How attachment is measured.

The four types of attachment styles.

Information to help you recognize where you may fall on the attachment spectrum.

I'll also provide tools that can help move all of us toward more secure attachment.

To learn more about the vagus nerve (mentioned in this podcast) listen to my podcasts: The Healing Power of the Vagus Nerve and Accessing the Power of the Vagus Nerve.

https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Accessing-the-Power-of-the-Vagus-Nerve-Part-2-of-2-emecql

