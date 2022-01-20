Our Forgotten Foundation - Our First Three Years and Attachment Experience (4 of 4)

In this episode I'll discuss:

Symptoms of attachment disruption in children.

How we can strengthen the foundation in all of our relationships (with our children, adult children, spouses, partners, and friends).

How ultimately we can provide that loving responsive caregiver for ourselves.

