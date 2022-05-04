Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Our Morning Routine: Rewiring Our Brain One Step at a Time
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-22:17

Our Morning Routine: Rewiring Our Brain One Step at a Time

Courtney Snyder MD's avatar
Courtney Snyder MD
May 04, 2022

Our day is a microcosm of our life. How we begin impacts the quality of our day, and overtime, the quality of our life. In this episode, I’ll talk about:

  • Why we might consider starting or building upon our morning routine.

  • How the habits of our morning routine, by way of neuroplasticity, create change.

  • Obstacles to starting or sticking with a morning routine and how to overcome these.

  • Examples of how we can bring our body, spirit, and mind into each day.

Topics included in this episode:

01:32  Reasons to start or grow a morning routine 

02:38  Your morning routine is a gift you give yourself no matter how long or short.

03:20  What is a habit?

06:03  Obstacles to building or sticking with a morning routine.

11:45  Ideas on how to bring the body, mind, and spirit into the day.

16:52  A morning routine makes time for our inner wisdom.

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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