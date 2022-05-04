Our Morning Routine: Rewiring Our Brain One Step at a Time

Our day is a microcosm of our life. How we begin impacts the quality of our day, and overtime, the quality of our life. In this episode, I’ll talk about:
Why we might consider starting or building upon our morning routine.
How the habits of our morning routine, by way of neuroplasticity, create change.
Obstacles to starting or sticking with a morning routine and how to overcome these.
Examples of how we can bring our body, spirit, and mind into each day.
Topics included in this episode:
01:32 Reasons to start or grow a morning routine
02:38 Your morning routine is a gift you give yourself no matter how long or short.
03:20 What is a habit?
06:03 Obstacles to building or sticking with a morning routine.
11:45 Ideas on how to bring the body, mind, and spirit into the day.
16:52 A morning routine makes time for our inner wisdom.
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Medical Disclaimer:
This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.
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