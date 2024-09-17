Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Physician Depression, Burnout & Suicide - Consider Undermethylation
0:00
-14:47

Physician Depression, Burnout & Suicide - Consider Undermethylation

Data, Contributing Factors, When Strengths Relate to Vulnerabilities, Self Reliance, a Medical Culture That Keeps Physicians From Seeking Help & What Can Be Done
Courtney Snyder MD
Sep 17, 2024
Share
Transcript

It can be easy to forget that medical professionals are vulnerable to stress, burnout, and even physical and mental health issues. Though we expect them to be well, physicians have a relatively high rate of depression. Physician suicide is twice the rate of the general population.

I’ll argue that doctors have biochemical and environmental factors contributing to their strengths and vulnerabilities.

Though I’ll focus on physicians in this newsletter, much of what I’ll discuss applies to other medical professionals and caregivers.  In this newsletter, I’ll address:

  • The higher rates of depression and suicide in physicians

  • How undermethylation is likely a strong contributing factor

  • How early family dynamics may be at play

  • A medical culture that leaves physicians unsupported and reluctant to seek help

  • Solutions

Leave a comment

To learn more about the root causes of brain symptoms and the consultations that I offer, visit courtneysnydermd.com

Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Discussion about this podcast

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Courtney Snyder MD
Recent Episodes
Mold Prevention For Brain Health - Home Exterior Maintenance
  Courtney Snyder MD
What Skin Symptoms Can Tell Us About Brain Symptoms
  Courtney Snyder MD
Smart Meters, Brain Symptoms & Solutions
  Courtney Snyder MD
Walsh Biotypes of Depression With a Focus on Undermethylation
  Courtney Snyder MD
Effective Prevention & Treatment of Alzheimer's
  Courtney Snyder MD
Alzheimer's: The Factors We Have Control Over
  Courtney Snyder MD
Intermittent Fasting & Brain Health
  Courtney Snyder MD