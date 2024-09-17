Physician Depression, Burnout & Suicide - Consider Undermethylation

It can be easy to forget that medical professionals are vulnerable to stress, burnout, and even physical and mental health issues. Though we expect them to be well, physicians have a relatively high rate of depression. Physician suicide is twice the rate of the general population.

I’ll argue that doctors have biochemical and environmental factors contributing to their strengths and vulnerabilities.

Though I’ll focus on physicians in this newsletter, much of what I’ll discuss applies to other medical professionals and caregivers. In this newsletter, I’ll address:

The higher rates of depression and suicide in physicians

How undermethylation is likely a strong contributing factor

How early family dynamics may be at play

A medical culture that leaves physicians unsupported and reluctant to seek help

Solutions

Leave a comment

To learn more about the root causes of brain symptoms and the consultations that I offer, visit courtneysnydermd.com

Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.