Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Pyrrole Disorder & Stress Induced Personality Changes
0:00
-23:34

Pyrrole Disorder & Stress Induced Personality Changes

Courtney Snyder MD's avatar
Courtney Snyder MD
Oct 30, 2021

In this episode I discuss Pyrrole Disorder - a common biochemical imbalance in brain disorders caused by an excessive production of HPL (a hydroxyhemopyrrolin).   A hallmark of Pyrrole Disorder is poor stress intolerance.  Other common symptoms can be social avoidance and/or temper outbursts.  In this episode I'll answer:

  • What are pyrrols?

  • How does an overproduction contribute brain symptoms?

  • What are the symptoms and traits (brain related and physical that can be seen) in adults and children?

  • How can we become "pyrroluric"?

  • How can I test my pyrrole level?

  • How is Pyrrole Disorder treated?

From the Walsh Research Institute of over 30,000 patients with brain disorders:
ADHD - 18 %  (18% of individuals diagnosed with ADHD had elevated pyrroles)
Behavioral Disorders - 28 %
Autism - 35%
Depression - 24%
Bipolar Disorder - 35%
Schizophrenia  - 30%
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder - 12%
Alzheimer's Disease - 14%
Healthy Controls (no psychiatric symptoms) - 8%

___________________________________________________

Subscribe to my newsletter (or learn more about root causes to brain symptoms)— https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

Please consider rating or reviewing, liking or commenting, if you'd like to help me get this information out into the world. You can engage at:

Facebook -  https://www.facebook.com/courtneysnydermd/

Instagram -  https://www.instagram.com/holistic_psychiatry/?hl=enI

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8JF5homBrN3D38OEZlzxig

__________________________

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

--- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney604/message

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtney Snyder, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture