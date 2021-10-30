Pyrrole Disorder & Stress Induced Personality Changes

In this episode I discuss Pyrrole Disorder - a common biochemical imbalance in brain disorders caused by an excessive production of HPL (a hydroxyhemopyrrolin). A hallmark of Pyrrole Disorder is poor stress intolerance. Other common symptoms can be social avoidance and/or temper outbursts. In this episode I'll answer:

What are pyrrols?

How does an overproduction contribute brain symptoms?

What are the symptoms and traits (brain related and physical that can be seen) in adults and children?

How can we become "pyrroluric"?

How can I test my pyrrole level?

How is Pyrrole Disorder treated?

From the Walsh Research Institute of over 30,000 patients with brain disorders:

ADHD - 18 % (18% of individuals diagnosed with ADHD had elevated pyrroles)

Behavioral Disorders - 28 %

Autism - 35%

Depression - 24%

Bipolar Disorder - 35%

Schizophrenia - 30%

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder - 12%

Alzheimer's Disease - 14%

Healthy Controls (no psychiatric symptoms) - 8%

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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