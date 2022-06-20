Rewriting the Stories We Tell Ourselves & The Power of Meaning Making

In this episode I talk about the stories we tell ourselves and how those stories have the power to shape our lives, as well as our health and well being. I'll also discuss stories that hold us back and where those may come from. Mostly though, I'll talk about how we can rewrite our stories so they and we are fueled with meaning, purpose, and hope.

Topics included in this episode:

04:27 Story Elements: Adversaries

06:03 Story Elements: Events

06:51 What is meaning making? Shaping our stories.

24:56 Co-creating stories and making meaning of what catches us by surprise.

Resources mentioned in this podcast:

https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Pyrrole-Disorder--Stress-Induced-Personality-Changes-e19gu0b

https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Methylation--Brain-Health-With-a-Focus-on-Undermethylation-e16kr0b

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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