Schizophrenia's Three Biotypes & Walsh Nutrient Therapies

Schizophrenia affects 1 in 300 people or 24 million people worldwide (2.6 million in the U.S.) It remains the most treatment resistant psychiatric condition.

In this newsletter, using the story of John Nash (Beautiful Mind) as a reference point, I’ll discuss:

Theories attempting to explain schizophrenia.

How the belief that all people with schizophrenia have the same biochemical disorder has resulted in lack of effective treatment and problematic side effects for many.

Research from the Walsh Research Institute, which has identified three distinct biotypes for schizophrenia (undermethylation, overmethylation and pyrroluria), each with different predominant symptoms and biochemical needs.

How those of us trained by the Walsh Research Institute assess and treat schizophrenia.

The real story of John Nash’s life not shared in the movie.

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.