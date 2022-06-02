School Shootings Part 1 of 2: Impacts, Data & the Path to Violence

My intention in these two episodes on school shootings is to bring information not being discussed in the media. In this first episode, I'll focus on:

The impacts on the victims, survivors, first responders, family and friends, but also for school children around the country participating in active shooter drills. I'll also comment on the impact for all of us watching the news coverage of these events.

Included in this episode will be data on school shootings and an introduction to school shooters' fairly consistent path to violence (to be discussed in more detail in the second of these two episodes along with potential points of intervention).

Topics included in this episode:

02:25 Discussing access to weapons and a discussion about mental health.

05:28 Defining mass shooting and understanding the data.

10:27 Data on school shootings in the United States.

12:07 Understanding the impacts of school shootings on survivors, responders, families, and communities. Also the impact on our nation as a whole.

18:16 Understanding the impacts of active shooter drills in their current, unregulated state.

25:30 Understanding the pathway to violence is key to early intervention.

The Violence Project:

https://www.theviolenceproject.org/

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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