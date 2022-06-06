School Shootings Part 2 of 2: Interventions Along the Pathway to Violence

This is the second of two episodes on school shootings. In this podcast I discuss the pathway to violence starting with childhood trauma, mental health issues, crisis, leakage (telling others) and how each of these becomes a potential point of intervention, along with the media not sharing names and photos of the perpetrator, and, of course, stricter gun laws. I'll mention specific resources and approaches some schools are using, not only to recognize and intervene when a child or teen is at risk, but to also strengthen relationships and trust within the school community. As stated so well by the Off-Ramp Project: "The road to violence is long - let's build more exits."

In the last episode, I discussed the impact of school shootings and data from the The Violence Project, including data (and concerns) about active shooter drills.

Topics included in this episode:

01:48 Data on mass shootings.

04:00 Understanding why males are more likely than females to show aggression.

07:31 The pathway to violence.

08:56 Obstacles to early intervention.

13:31 Most people with mental illness are not violent. The role of mental health in acts of violence.

18:20 Crisis: Another common factor along the pathway to violence.

23:48 Fascination with violence is common among school shooters. Understanding the role of media attention to violence.

26:42 Leaking plans and showing warning signs is another common factor on the pathway to violence.

Resources mentioned in this podcast:

The Off-Ramp Project: https://off-ramp.org

The Violence Project: https://www.theviolenceproject.org

2013 William Walsh, PhD Proposal - ***keep in mind that this does not include data from the last 9 years and the incidence of "overmethylation appears to be decreasing https://www.walshinstitute.org/uploads/1/7/9/9/17997321/proposal_for_prevention_of_school_shootings_wri_013013.pdf

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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