The Healing Power of the Vagus Nerve in Brain Disorders (Part 1 of 2)

The proper functioning of the vagus nerve is what allows us to feel calm and relaxed and thus is one of the most important determinants of our physical and emotional wellbeing. In this podcast, I’ll discuss the many roles of the vagus - from peacemaker, overseer of many bodily functions, activist against inflammation, filter of sensory input to influencer of social communication (all the subtleties of communication beyond the words we say). While learning how to access calm from the body is useful for everyone, understanding the vagus nerve can help connect a lot of physical and brain related symptoms for those with psychiatric conditions and provide endless opportunities for healing.

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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