Too Much Neurotransmitter Activity Part 2 of 2 (Second Example - COMT & MAOA Gene Variants)

Too much neurotransmitter activity can cause nervousness, irritability, insomnia and in some cases mania and psychosis. This can also contribute to pain symptoms, headaches, and increased blood pressure and heart rate. One root cause is an inability to effectively break down neurotransmitters. Two genes involved in this process are the COMT and MAO genes. COMT is also involved in the metabolism of estrogen. If they are "slow," we can struggle with symptoms of high neurotransmitter activity, low stress tolerance and in the case of COMT, high estrogen symptoms.

In this podcast, I'll discuss the many factors that impact the expression of these variants, how these can be identified and how this information can impact treatment.

In the previous episode, I discussed Overmethylation - an understanding that comes out of the work of Dr. William Walsh, PhD and the Walsh Research Institute.

Resources mentioned in this podcast:

"Your Genius Body: A guide for Optimizing Your Genes & Changing Your Life," By Dr. Andrew Rostenberg, DC

"Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health" by Dr. Ben Lynch, ND

Methylation and Brain Health (With a Focus on Undermethylation) - https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/t5ekklAMrub

