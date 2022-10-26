Holistic Psychiatry
Too Much Neurotransmitter Activity - Part 1 of 2 (First Example - Overmethylation)
Too Much Neurotransmitter Activity - Part 1 of 2 (First Example - Overmethylation)

Courtney Snyder MD
Oct 26, 2022
Transcript

Neurotransmitters are the chemicals in the brain that allow brain cells to communicate with one another.  Too much neurotransmission can cause nervousness, irritability, insomnia and in some cases mania and psychosis.  After briefly discussing a simplified version of how neurotransmitters work, I'll comment on serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine and what symptoms they are associated with.  I'll focus on overmethylation - one example of how this excessive firing of nerve cells can happen.

In the next episode, I'll discuss genetic variants involving COMT and MAOA and other situations in which neurotransmitter activity can be increased.  For each, I'll talk about symptoms, how these can be differentiated, testing and treatment.

Episodes mentioned:

Nutrient Based Psychiatry - Dr. William Walsh - His Story & Discoveries - https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/mb5LggAMrub

Methylation and Brain Health (With a Focus on Undermethylation) - https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/t5ekklAMrub

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Courtney Snyder MD
