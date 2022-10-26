Too Much Neurotransmitter Activity - Part 1 of 2 (First Example - Overmethylation)

Neurotransmitters are the chemicals in the brain that allow brain cells to communicate with one another. Too much neurotransmission can cause nervousness, irritability, insomnia and in some cases mania and psychosis. After briefly discussing a simplified version of how neurotransmitters work, I'll comment on serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine and what symptoms they are associated with. I'll focus on overmethylation - one example of how this excessive firing of nerve cells can happen.

In the next episode, I'll discuss genetic variants involving COMT and MAOA and other situations in which neurotransmitter activity can be increased. For each, I'll talk about symptoms, how these can be differentiated, testing and treatment.

Episodes mentioned:

Nutrient Based Psychiatry - Dr. William Walsh - His Story & Discoveries - https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/mb5LggAMrub

Methylation and Brain Health (With a Focus on Undermethylation) - https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/t5ekklAMrub

To subscribe to my newsletter (or learn more about root causes to brain symptoms)— https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

Please consider rating or reviewing, liking or commenting, if you'd like to help me get this information out into the world. You can engage at:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/courtneysnydermd/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/holistic_psychiatry/?hl=enI

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8JF5homBrN3D38OEZlzxig

__________________________

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

--- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney604/message