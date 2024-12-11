Understanding the Impact of Toxins on the Brain & Brain Development

Recently I saw a humorous reel of a man going through his day. As he does, you hear his inner dialogue. He’s trying to prepare a healthy snack, but at every turn, he’s stopped by his voice pointing out exposure to toxins - in the packaging, the water, the skin of the fruit. Eventually, he sits down and opens a bag of chips.

Can we lower our exposure to toxins (and support detoxification) and not live in fear? I think we can. We can all hold this heavy topic lightly and do the best we can, knowing that there’s no perfection here.

“If we are going to live so intimately with these chemicals, eating and drinking them, taking them into the very marrow of our bones - we had better know something about their nature and their power.” - Rachel Carson in “Silent Spring” (1962)

In this episode, I'd like to help you better know something about the nature and power of the chemicals and heavy metals that we’re exposed to. I’ll discuss

The cumulative effects of our exposures

Sources of toxins

Oxidative stress

How toxins contribute to chronic health conditions, including psychiatric conditions

Impacts on the developing brain

How oxidative stress can be measured

