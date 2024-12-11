Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Understanding the Impact of Toxins on the Brain & Brain Development
Understanding the Impact of Toxins on the Brain & Brain Development

And, Why the Brain is a Good Barometer of "Oxidative Stress".
Courtney Snyder MD
Dec 11, 2024
1
Transcript

Recently I saw a humorous reel of a man going through his day. As he does, you hear his inner dialogue. He’s trying to prepare a healthy snack, but at every turn, he’s stopped by his voice pointing out exposure to toxins - in the packaging, the water, the skin of the fruit. Eventually, he sits down and opens a bag of chips.

Can we lower our exposure to toxins (and support detoxification) and not live in fear? I think we can. We can all hold this heavy topic lightly and do the best we can, knowing that there’s no perfection here.

“If we are going to live so intimately with these chemicals, eating and drinking them, taking them into the very marrow of our bones - we had better know something about their nature and their power.” - Rachel Carson in “Silent Spring” (1962)

In this episode, I'd like to help you better know something about the nature and power of the chemicals and heavy metals that we’re exposed to. I’ll discuss

  • The cumulative effects of our exposures

  • Sources of toxins

  • Oxidative stress

  • How toxins contribute to chronic health conditions, including psychiatric conditions

  • Impacts on the developing brain

  • How oxidative stress can be measured

To learn more about the root causes of brain symptoms and the consultations that I offer, visit courtneysnydermd.com

Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Appears in episode
Courtney Snyder MD
