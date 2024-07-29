Holistic Psychiatry
Walsh Biotypes of Depression With a Focus on Undermethylation
A Conversation About High Copper, Low Zinc, Pyrrole Disorder & Methylation Imbalances - Symptoms, Traits, Testing & Treatment
Courtney Snyder MD
Jul 29, 2024
2
Transcript

I recently had the pleasure of being on the Nourished By Nature: Mind Body Wellness Podcast with Annika Taylor, a holistic health practitioner.

After sharing with Annika how I became a holistic psychiatrist and how I define holistic psychiatry, we discuss:

  • The Walsh Research Institute’s data on nutrient levels of 30,000 people with brain-related symptoms, and what were found to be the most common imbalances (One or more of these imbalances is present in about 90-95% of the patient's that I evaluate for brain-related symptoms).

  • The Walsh biotypes of depression. How I test for the copper-zinc imbalances, pyrrole disorder, and methylation imbalances.

  • High copper and its relationship to ADHD, anxiety, depression and post-partum. depression, anxiety and psychosis.

  • Pyrrole disorder - symptoms, traits and treatment.

  • How methylation impacts brain health.

  • Under and over-methylation symptoms and traits.

  • Treatment of under-methylation.

  • How this understanding can remove the stigma associated with mental health conditions, and provide healing and hope.

walsh protocol
From the Walsh Research Institute’s original data.

In recent years, Dr. Walsh discovered that undermethylation is increasing in the population while overmethylation is decreasing.

If you’d like to add to the discussion, I always appreciate your questions and comments.

Have a great week,

Courtney

Related Resources:

Annika Taylor - nourishedbynature.com

Walsh Research Institute

For links to specific topics address see links in the description above.

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

