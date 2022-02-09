What We Can Learn From Marilyn Monroe

In this episode I'll discuss what Marilyn Monroe and her life have to teach us. It is well known that she struggled with her mental health. Her story raises a number of opportunities to discuss factors that can contribute to brain related symptoms including:

attachment disruption

trauma

mast cell activation which is a from of inflammation

nutrient imbalances which can be genetically acquired

substance use

environmental toxicity

I'll also highlight her strengths beyond her beauty and the persona that she created.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Podcast on Methylation https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Methylation--Brain-Health-With-a-Focus-on-Undermethylation-e16kr0b

Podcast on Pyrrole Disorder https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Pyrrole-Disorder--Stress-Induced-Personality-Changes-e19gu0b

Podcast on Copper Overload https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Copper-Overload---A-Common-Biochemical-Imbalance-in-Brain-Disorders-e1a1hgd

Subscribe to my newsletter (or learn more about root causes to brain symptoms)— https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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